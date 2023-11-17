Former Boys and Girls Club member hosts Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of citizens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In this season of giving, a good Thanksgiving meal came early for children and their parents at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Hundreds of mouths were fed at the annual feast.

For nearly a decade, “The Highway Heroes” or Griffin and Griffin Towing has provided the dinner for east Columbus branch’s Thanksgiving celebration.

Why? The owner of the 24-hour towing company used to be the assistant director at the center before opening the business - but he will forever be apart of the Boys and Girls Club family.

“This is the one day out of the year we make sure no kids go home hungry,” said Chuck Griffin, President of Griffin and Griffin Towing.

Thursday at the East Columbus Boys and Girls Club, more than 350 kids and their families enjoyed a good meal for the 9th annual Family Thanksgiving Celebration.

Some of the things on the menu: Chicken, green beans and mashed potatoes - all thanks to Kiwanis Club of Columbus and Griffin and Griffin Towing Company.

“God has blessed us to be a blessing in the community,” said Griffin.

President of the company, Chuck Griffin, who worked at east Columbus club for eight years is the organizer.

“When Mr. Griffin was getting to leave us as an employee after doing great work with us, he says I’m leaving the Boys and Girls Club, but I will not be gone,” said Ronnie Bell, Senior Unit Director of East Columbus Boys and Girls Club. “He made that statement and he held on to that commitment of continuing to being a vital asset to our organization and especially to our annual Thanksgiving dinner.”

Griffin and Griffin’s entire staff and volunteers helped to make plates. Griffin says the annual dinner is the least he can do at a place he learned a lot of values.

“My business is right around the corner from the Boys and Girls Club, less than a mile from here. We have to make sure that we’re willing to give back starting home first then going abroad,” said Griffin.

Senior Unit Director Ronnie Bell says not only does Griffin make sure there’s more than enough food to go around...

“But to make sure that is is an atmosphere that everyone feels truly welcomed to be apart of,” said Bell.

Someone who felt welcomed was mom Tiavah Holloman and her son Avery.

Holloman has only lived in Columbus for two years and of the two she’s glad her son goes to the Boys and Girls Club.

“It gives him a place to be, he’s an only child at home so he has friends other people he can hang out with. I would love for him to be able to something like that when he’s older you know come back and give to the community,” said Holloman.

Bell says the dinner is not only to break bread but to thanks parents for supporting what the organization does daily for their children.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.