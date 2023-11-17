Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter and a renowned philanthropist, has entered at-home hospice care, The Carter Center confirmed on Friday.

“She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family,” the statement on behalf of their grandson Jason Carter said. “The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

A lot has changed for the nation’s longest-married presidential couple in 2023. Jimmy entered hospice care in February, while The Carter Center announced Rosalynn had been diagnosed with dementia in May.

Josh Carter, one of their grandsons, told PEOPLE that his grandparents live a “quiet and calm” life at their home in Plains.

“They are still holding hands,” he said. “It’s just amazing.”

Rosalynn turned 96 in August, while Jimmy turned 99 on Oct. 1. Their last public sighting was when they were chauffered through the Plains Peanut Festival, which is largely held in their honor, in late September.

The two won the Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers Lifetime Achievement Award two months ago for their multiple humanitarian achievements. Rosalynn in particular is known for championing mental health awareness. She founded the annual Rosalynn Carter Symposium on Mental Health Policy and inspired the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

