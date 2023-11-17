Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Opelika man arrested on Sexual Abuse of a child less than 12 charge

MICHAEL DEANGELO JONES
MICHAEL DEANGELO JONES(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Opelika man on a Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age charge.

According to officials, 51-year-old Michael Deangelo Jones was named as a suspect in the investigation. They say investigators were able to obtain enough evidence to generate an arrest warrant for Jones and arrested him on November 17.

Jones was charged with one count of Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12 and is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Sports and Imports in Columbus
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
Family says wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
WTVM Investigates: 84-year-old Auburn woman forced to sell home of over 60 years
Fire scene on Reese Road in Columbus
Columbus Fire Department working to put out flames on Reese Road

Latest News

Suspect in deadly Clover Lane shooting
Police search for suspect in deadly Clover Lane shooting in Columbus
Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family says
Road Closed
10th Ave in Phenix City set to close for utility improvements
CPD missing person Oscar Woods
Columbus Police searching for missing person last seen near Curry Street