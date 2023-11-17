Opelika man arrested on Sexual Abuse of a child less than 12 charge

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Opelika man on a Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age charge.

According to officials, 51-year-old Michael Deangelo Jones was named as a suspect in the investigation. They say investigators were able to obtain enough evidence to generate an arrest warrant for Jones and arrested him on November 17.

Jones was charged with one count of Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12 and is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

