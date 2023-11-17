Business Break
Phenix City boy with terminal brain cancer celebrates birthday with surprise party

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 12-year-old is defying the odds as he suffers from a terminal illness. He was celebrated at Phenix City Intermediate School, the school he would’ve attended this school year but couldn’t due to sickness.

The day was a day Kemari Willis and his family will never forget. Kemari is now 12 years old, an age many thought he would never see.

“It’s beautiful. I don’t take any moment for granted,” said Kanavis Willis, Kemari’s father.

His father says in March, they received the diagnosis that his son had Diffuse Midline Gliomas, a cancerous and aggressive form of brain cancer. Kanavis says he was in shock when he found out.

“It was kinda like you in a dark room, and everything is kinda like closing in on you,” he says.

According to his father, Kemari’s showed no emotions at first.

“We went from throwing the football that Sunday to Monday afternoon sometime he was feeling sick in school.”

Students and staff of Phenix City Intermediate School gathered to welcome Kemari. They celebrated his 12th birthday with a parade, balloons, snacks and signs of support.

“I’m glad that everybody was here celebrating him because I know what he’s been through.”

Plans to make the day memorable started in September with a call from Kemari’s father to have a small celebration with the students who would have been in his class.

Once the received approval, 6th-grade teacher Lindsey Greer went to work to make this a memorable event.

“Just to see the giving spirit from my students that are in my classroom because I’ve been talking about this for a month. To see them all move into action has been such a blessing to me,” said Greer.

Kanavis says his son’s resistance is remarkable, and the family is taking things day by day.

“To know Kemari is to love Kemari because Kemari will like up whatever room he is in,” said his father.

Many school officials say the planning of the event showed the community’s unity and compassion. Kemair’s journey has truly inspired the community.

