Russell Co. DA’s Office to hold presser on officer-involved shooting that killed man

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County District Attorney’s Office is holding a press conference on an officer-involved shooting that killed a Russell County man in May 2023.

The press conference is set to take place on November 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the Russell County Judicial Center.

On May 31, around 12 p.m., Russell County Water Authority employees arrived to Ware Road to cut off water at 47-year-old Daniel William Mooneyham’s home. The utility workers say after a verbal altercation, Daniel fired shots at them and they left to file a complaint.

Officials say Daniel then arrived at the water works company, and noticed two Russell County Sheriff deputies, and drove off and headed back home. The two deputies caught up to Daniel on highway 431 and Ware Road.

‘’The two deputies approached the vehicle asking him that they needed to speak with him about the incident with the waterworks, and asked him to see his hands and to exit the vehicle, during this traffic stop. The individual presented a firearm out the window, and at that time, rounds were spent by the deputies. He was hit during that altercation,’’ says Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Officials say Daniel died from those gunshots. Sheriff Heath Taylor says this is an unfortunate incident on everyone’s behalf.

