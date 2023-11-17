Business Break
Students, professors gather for Peace for Palestine Rally at CSU

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the war in Israel enters its second month, the protests about it are ramping up in America. That includes in the Chattahoochee Valley, with passionate groups on both sides.

Dozens including students were on Columbus State University’s campus for the Peace for Palestine protest by The Revolution Project - a local non-profit of anti-authoritarian progressive activists.

The peaceful crowd waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Cease Fire Now” and “Free, Free Palestine.”

A small group of pro-Israel demonstrators had their own rally nearby. CSU says this involved a registered student organization but the school did not sponsor this event.

The school released a statement on the Peace for Palestine rally on campus:

