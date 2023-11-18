Assistant coach reassigned after fight involving another coach, Carver football players

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four Carver High School football players face disciplinary actions following a big brawl involving assistant coaches.

Sources told News Leader 9 that a tribunal for the students was held this past week. However, we are still working on details of the outcome of the hearing.

The altercation happened three weeks ago during an away game at Dougherty High School in Albany. According to the Dougherty County School Police Department, there were three fights that night.

Police Chief Troy Conley says the first altercation was between the father of Carver Assistant Coach Anthony Harvey and Assistant Coach Oreande Glover.

The chief says the second fight happened in the locker room between the same two coaches, while the last brawl happened among football players and Coach Glover.

The Communications Director for Muscogee County Schools, Kimberly Wright, released a statement to News Leader 9, calling the incident “unfortunate” and saying that the assistant coach has been relieved of his duties pending a thorough investigation. Wright’s statement did not specify which coach was let go.

According to Glover’s grandfather Edward DuBose Glover, a meeting was held Friday, Nov. 17 for Glover concerning his position.

Dubose said he couldn’t go inside the meeting with Glover, but the result of the meeting was Glover being reassigned to another school.

“I think one of the most important things that came out of the meeting is that my Grandson is still employed. That was really important to me, and that his name is essentially cleared,” said DuBose

DuBose said he was not at the game, but he says he saw the hospital report of Glover’s injuries and the video.

“I’m watching him, people swinging over, swinging over people to hit him, and I’m saying my God, you know, what’s happening here,” he said, “And to watch him in that corner, was difficult to see.”

DuBose said he believes Glover was assaulted.

“Oreande Glover, my grandson, is not this monster. He is an asset. He was more of an asset to Carver than a liability,” he said.

James Wisdom, the grandfather of one of the players on the Carver High School Football team, and he said his grandson was not involved in the fight, but he is disappointed that it happened.

“I think it should have been a lot more composure and discipline amongst the coaches and students, well football players, to compose themselves and not engage in anything like this,” he said.

Carver’s head coach, Dougherty County players and coaches were not involved in the fights.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.