COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chick-fil-A located in Columbus’s Peachtree Mall is saying goodbye.

After nearly 50 years, the eatery has decided to retire the location.

The official closing date is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30.

Chick-fil-A closing Peachtree Mall (Source: Chick-Fil-A)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.