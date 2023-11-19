17-year-old injured in shooting on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating following a shooting on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus.

The shooting happened near the Piggly Wiggly.

According to Columbus police, a 17-year-old was injured, but the identity of the teen has not been released.

There has been no word on what led to the shooting.

