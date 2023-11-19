Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

17-year-old injured in shooting on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus

17-year-old injured in shooting on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus
17-year-old injured in shooting on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating following a shooting on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus.

The shooting happened near the Piggly Wiggly.

According to Columbus police, a 17-year-old was injured, but the identity of the teen has not been released.

There has been no word on what led to the shooting.

Stay with News Leader as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Columbus business
Woman arrested on 38 charges of fraud, theft from Sports and Imports in Columbus
Chick-fil-A says goodbye to Peachtree Mall in Columbus
Delonta Williams
Columbus dad arrested on murder, cruelty to children charges after 4-week-old dies from brain injuries in 2022
CPD missing person Oscar Woods
Columbus Police searching for missing person last seen near Curry Street
Assistant coach reassigned after fight involving another coach, Carver football players

Latest News

Heavy police presence on Whittlesey Blvd., road shut down
Heavy police presence on Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus, road shut down
Assistant coach reassigned after fight involving another coach, Carver football players
Assistant coach reassigned after fight involving another coach, Carver football players
Chick-fil-A says goodbye to Peachtree Mall in Columbus