Father of Kamarie Holland to host birthday party to keep her memory alive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The father of a slain 5-year-old is making sure her memory stays alive.

He is celebrating her life with a birthday party.

Kamarie Holland’s father, Corey Holland, is hosting her birthday party for the second year.

The 5-year-old died back in 2021.

Her remains were discovered in an abandoned home in Phenix City after being reported missing two days before.

Little Kamarie would have been 7 years old this Thanksgiving. This year, her father is hosting her party this Saturday, November 25, to include several activities for kids to enjoy.

“I’m inviting anyone from Columbus and Phenix City, anywhere, to come help celebrate with us. I’m going to have bouncy houses for the kids,” said Corey. “I’m giving away shirts like this one to the little kids. I plan on it being real nice for the community.”

The birthday party will be held on Dawson Street in Columbus.

