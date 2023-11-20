MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Comes Home To Surprise Family At School

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WTVM) - It was a hometown surprise to kick off Veterans Day weekend at an elementary school in South Carolina.

After spending the last year away from his family and serving his country as a Marine, an Aiken County native returned to his roots, in a surprise way in a school cafeteria.

“I was just about to eat one of my cupcakes when Miss Drake came in. And that’s when I saw him out of the corner of my eye and jumped up,” the Marine’s young niece Alissa Farthing.

Her little sister was even more surprised, at who was under that fancy uniform.

“I just like stared and I was like, like, I didn’t know who he was at the first. He didn’t have his hat on,” niece Adalyn Farthing said.

Their uncle, Lance Corporal Sage Hales has spent the last year serving in the marines.

Hale’s sister Cecelia Farthing said, “He’s just always wanted to be in the military. And he wanted to do the Marines to make my grandpa proud and I’m 100% sure he did. "

She says when her brother left last October, the kids took it hard.

“They will blow his phone up with facetime. If he doesn’t answer-he’s going to because they won’t stop,” Cecilia added.

When the window to come home opened, she says her brother knew where he wanted to be.

“About a month ago, I told him I was like, I kind of want to surprise the kids. He said, Okay, he said, I agree. He said, I do too,” sister Cecilia said.

After this visit, Marine Lance Corporal Hales set to deploy for the next three years.

“Even though they’re away from you, they’re still connected to you and they still love you,” niece Alyssa said.

But he will ship out with memories of a homecoming surprise of a lifetime.

