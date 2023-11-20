Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Motorcyclist hit and killed by deer, police say

Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the...
Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the highway.(wwbt/nbc12)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was killed last week after a deer hit his motorcycle.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ingram Haynes was heading north on the U.S. 17 Bypass around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

They said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into Haynes, running him off the highway.

Police said the 36-year-old man rolled several times and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He died later at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old injured in shooting on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus
17-year-old dies following shooting on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Whittlesey Blvd., road shut down
Pedestrian suffering life-threatening injuries, Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus
Police do not cross
Death investigation underway on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
Chick-fil-A says goodbye to Peachtree Mall in Columbus
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
One-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash in Chambers County

Latest News

Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys
On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the police department and sworn in by the town’s...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department
EXCLUSIVE: Playwright, author reflects on Rosalynn Carter's legacy in Plains