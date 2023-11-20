Plains citizens remember former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the community of Plains, home of the Carter family, it’s hard to see a part of town not touched by their legacy. Big things, small things.

Many folks are getting prepared for the upcoming services next week. They are sharing memories with us today.

“Yesterday we were shocked to hear the news. We knew Rosalynn was ill, but we didn’t expect her to pass... We thought the Carters would live forever. I was sad, but then realized this is an opportunity to do something good. If we are all kinder, do a good deed. I’m looking at it that she is passing the torch and Rosalynn will always be alive in Plains.”

The Carter Center is a non-profit organization founded by the Carters in 1982.

Overnight, the organization shared a timeline for the celebration of life of Rosalynn Carter. There will be no public ceremonies until next Monday, November 27th. That’s when Rosalynn’s remains will be transported from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus to Atlanta… where she will lie in repose at the Jimmy Carter Center.

The public will be invited to pay their respects. On Tuesday, a tribute service will be held at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta. And on Wednesday, a funeral procession will return her to Plains for a service at Maranatha Baptist Church, the Carters home church where they taught Sunday school for many years.

Check out the full interview from playwright and author, Tom DeTitta. DeTitta was once commissioned to write a play on the Carters. Although the play never made it to the stage, he has interviewed the Carters many times, and maintained a relationship as he was working on a book regarding their legacy.

The community coming out in full force to remember Rosalynn Carter.

