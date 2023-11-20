Business Break
Prepping for travels amid Thanksgiving holiday

(MGN)
By Amaya Graham
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is just days away and many are traveling to see their loved ones. Lavender Dorsey, a college student, is headed to meet her family across the state.

“Especially my brother there. I haven’t seen him in about two years, you know during college I need to get off campus and stuff like that so hopefully I get to see him spend Thanksgiving there and then immediately I’m gonna have to go back to the exams or you know get to see my brother and my family,” said Dorsey

I spoke with Kiante Strother a soldier fresh off the plane who says he is excited to be home to spend time with his family. Strother says he misses the good food.

“It’s going to be it’s going to be fun whenever I get with family. We always turn up, so I can’t wait to see everybody, see my son again, see my daughter,” said Strother.

AAA predicts that 2 million travelers in Georgia will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. This year’s Thanksgiving forecast is an increase of 2.3% over last year. AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters giving those hitting the road a few tips.

“Make sure that you get your vehicle checked out by a trained technician that’s always very important right because we want to make sure that everyone makes it to their destination safely of course before getting behind once you get behind the wheel and hit the road for the holiday’s first thing you need to do buckle up folks.’’ Montrae Waiters said.

And for those hitting the road in Georgia, the gas is cheaper than last year according to Gas Buddy spokesperson Patrick DeHann.

“Nationally it’s going to be the cheapest Thanksgiving thanks since Thanksgiving of 2020 at the height of COVID gas prices now in Georgia as low as 239 a gallon at some stations so has 41% of Americans prepare to hit the road we’re seeing some of the lowest gas prices in many months along with the biggest downturn in gas prices in over a year.’’ Patrick DeHann said

If you are hitting the roads AAA expects Wednesday, November 22, to be the busiest day on the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday travel.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

