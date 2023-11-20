Providence Family Medicine Clinic gives healthy eating tips at 10th annual event

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) -Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and with the holiday comes a lot of eating, but one business brought awareness on Nov. 19 to what and how you eat and the impact on your health this holiday season.

“When we change our lifestyle that is more sustainable than a diet,” said Dr. Sarita Mobley, owner of Providence Family Medicine Clinic.

Mobley gave this tip during the 10th annual diabetic workshop, health fair and turkey giveaway hosted by her clinic in partnership with Carol Ellis-Thomas and Truth Outreach Ministries.

“It’s been estimated by the year 2050 there will be one out of every three Americans will have diabetes. We’re trying to combat that,” she said.

Its’ a staggering number they want slow to down with the diabetic workshop bringing awareness to National Diabetes Month.

Before the turkey giveaway, attendees learned various ways to stay healthy.

“We did an exercise here today where each of the tables they would get together and they would prepare a menu based on diabetic guidelines,” said Mobley.

Dee Spinks-Russell attended the event for the first time.

“I knew a lot about meal plans, but the quantity and the gravies and the extra added stuff you put on things to avoid those,” she said.

Joseph Simmons, a type two diabetic, said what he learned will impact how he eats for Thanksgiving.

“A healthy body is a good body, you know, because everything looks good to us ain’t good, you know,” he said.

How you eat for the holidays is something Mobley says anyone diabetic or non-diabetic should be mindful of.

“Typically, the emergency room rates go up extremely high during the holidays because that’s when people eat a lot of pork. They eat a lot of sodium containing foods and all of that leads to worsening conditions,” said Mobley.

Following the workshop, volunteers passed out turkeys to guests, and they held a community dinner.

Mobley sends a reminder for those who were not in attendance.

“More vegetables on your plates is always better for you. Try to avoid eating a lot of pork. Keep in mind your portion size when you’re eating. Avoid lots of sodium,” said Mobley. “For our diabetic patients avoid the desserts.”

