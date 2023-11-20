Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department

A shelter dog named Bolo was officially made part of the Hopkinsville Police Department during a ceremony. (Source: City of Hopkinsville/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) – A shelter dog has officially joined a police department in Kentucky after he was sworn in during a ceremony earlier this month.

The City of Hopkinsville said Bolo, a pit bull mix, stole the hearts of police officers during a visit to the Christian County Animal Shelter.

On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the Hopkinsville Police Department and sworn in by the town’s mayor during a city council meeting.

Bolo even “signed” an oath with ink on his paw. The oath reads, “I, Bolo, do solemnly swear to...
Bolo even “signed” an oath with ink on his paw. The oath reads, “I, Bolo, do solemnly swear to support the citizens of the City of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, as I serve as ‘Paw-Trol Dog.’”(City of Hopkinsville)

Bolo is the police department’s first “paw-trol officer,” the city said in a Facebook post.

“We can’t wait to follow this sweet pup’s career on the force,” the post said.

Bolo even “signed” an oath with ink on his paw. The oath reads:

“I, Bolo, do solemnly swear to support the citizens of the City of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, as I serve as ‘Paw-Trol Dog.’”

In another Facebook post, Bolo was seen visiting children at a local library, one of his many...
In another Facebook post, Bolo was seen visiting children at a local library, one of his many duties.(Hopkinsville Police Department)

Hopkinsville police said during the ceremony, they also swore in three dispatchers and one officer.

In another Facebook post, Bolo was seen visiting children at a local library, one of his many duties.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old injured in shooting on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus
17-year-old dies following shooting on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Whittlesey Blvd., road shut down
Pedestrian suffering life-threatening injuries, Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus
Police do not cross
Death investigation underway on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
Chick-fil-A says goodbye to Peachtree Mall in Columbus
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
One-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash in Chambers County

Latest News

FILE - A man has been arrested after police say he beat a Wingstop employee during a robbery.
Police: Wingstop employee beat with pole during robbery
Officials are increasing monitoring for symptoms in deer, elk, and moose in the park, and they...
Wildlife officials confirm ‘zombie deer’ disease in Yellowstone for the first time
Rosalynn Carter
Rosalynn Carter to lie in repose, will be laid to rest next week
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys