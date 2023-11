COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle crash has left an exit near JR Allen Parkway blocked.

According to our crews, the exit from I-185 SB to JR Allen Parkway westbound is blocked.

One car is completely flipped over. It’s unknown at this time if there are any serious injuries.

Vehicle crash leaves exit ramp near JR Allen Parkway blocked (Source: WTVM)

