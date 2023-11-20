Business Break
WTVM takes viewers around the Chattahoochee Valley with Holiday Shopping Guide

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If not, no worries - WTVM has your back!

On Tuesday, November 21 at 7 p.m. EST, WTVM is airing a Holiday Shopping Guide - where we will take you on a holiday shopping trip all over the Chattahoochee Valley!

Features include many local businesses such as:

  • Uptown Columbus
  • Studio Aesthetics in Old Town
  • Callaway Gardens
  • Minick Interiors
  • Watson Brothers Patio and Hearth
  • Columbus Museum
  • Wolf Creek Plantation Winery
  • The Dime Store and Coffee Club
  • The City of Opelika
  • The city of Americus
  • The Maze Antiques

“The Holiday Shopping Guide is a fun but important program, because it showcases local businesses which is the engine of our economy,” said WTVM General Manager Holly Steuart. “The show reminds us of all the possibilities for unique gifts and services around our area from both new and long-established local companies.”

If you’re unsure what to get your family member, significant other, or even a friend - this is the show that will help you get ideas for special gifts and experiences.

WTVM believes it’s vitally important to support local merchants and the Holiday Shopping Guide does just that. In this show, you’ll be traveling from Columbus to Opelika, and Auburn to Eufaula and Americus to show you the possibilities for holiday shopping and beyond.

