Columbus organization to host 15th annual toy giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus organization is in the Christmas spirit and is giving back to the community for its 15th year.

Reach 4 Your Dreamz Inc. is hosting the annual Toy Giveaway and Dinner on December 10 from 3 - 6 p.m. at 6001 Buena Vista Road.

This year’s event is hosted in collaboration with 98.3 The Beat and the Abundant Life with Dr. Delta Outley.

The annual Toy Giveaway and Dinner is more than just an event—it reflects the warmth, togetherness, and generosity that define the holiday season. It’s a day when strangers become friends, families create cherished memories, and the spirit of giving shines brightly. Santa Claus will be present, ready to listen to children’s wishes and make their dreams come true.

The event will feature a Santa meet and greet, toy giveaway, games, entertainment and live music.

There are multiple ways to get involved and be a part of this event:

Sponsorship

Volunteer

Monetary Donations: Cash App ($r4yd) or Cash App ($r4yd) or PayPal

