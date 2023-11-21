Columbus organization to host 15th annual toy giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus organization is in the Christmas spirit and is giving back to the community for its 15th year.
Reach 4 Your Dreamz Inc. is hosting the annual Toy Giveaway and Dinner on December 10 from 3 - 6 p.m. at 6001 Buena Vista Road.
This year’s event is hosted in collaboration with 98.3 The Beat and the Abundant Life with Dr. Delta Outley.
The event will feature a Santa meet and greet, toy giveaway, games, entertainment and live music.
There are multiple ways to get involved and be a part of this event:
- Sponsorship
- Volunteer
- Monetary Donations: Cash App ($r4yd) or PayPal
