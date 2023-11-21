Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Columbus organization to host 15th annual toy giveaway

Columbus organization to host 15th annual toy giveaway
Columbus organization to host 15th annual toy giveaway(Source: Reach 4 Your Dreamz Inc.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus organization is in the Christmas spirit and is giving back to the community for its 15th year.

Reach 4 Your Dreamz Inc. is hosting the annual Toy Giveaway and Dinner on December 10 from 3 - 6 p.m. at 6001 Buena Vista Road.

This year’s event is hosted in collaboration with 98.3 The Beat and the Abundant Life with Dr. Delta Outley.

The event will feature a Santa meet and greet, toy giveaway, games, entertainment and live music.

There are multiple ways to get involved and be a part of this event:

  • Sponsorship
  • Volunteer
  • Monetary Donations: Cash App ($r4yd) or PayPal

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash leaves exit ramp near JR Allen Parkway blocked
Vehicle crash leaves exit ramp near JR Allen Parkway blocked
Police do not cross
Death investigation underway on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
Father of Kamarie Holland to host birthday party to keep her memory alive
Father of Kamarie Holland to host birthday party to keep her memory alive
Phenix City crash involving motorcycle leaves 19-year-old dead, others injured
Chick-fil-A says goodbye to Peachtree Mall in Columbus

Latest News

WTVM 70 Year Logo
WTVM takes viewers around the Chattahoochee Valley with Holiday Shopping Guide
Rosalynn Carter
Plains citizens remember former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
Providence Family Medicine Clinic gives healthy eating tips at 10th annual event
Providence Family Medicine Clinic gives healthy eating tips at 10th annual event
Chick-fil-A says goodbye to Peachtree Mall in Columbus
Phenix City boy with terminal brain cancer celebrates birthday with surprise party
Phenix City boy with terminal brain cancer celebrates birthday with surprise party