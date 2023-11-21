Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen Nov. 16
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 15-year-old.
Brandon Rich was last seen near Kennedy Street in east Columbus on Thursday, November 16.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey jeans, and black sneakers. Officials say Rich is around 5′8 and 145 pounds.
Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4373.
