I-185 highway accidents causing delayed traffic in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 185 going north and south in Columbus.

The northbound accident happened near the exit 6 Macon Road exit, while the second wreck happened southbound near exit 7.

Details surrounding the cause of both wrecks and injuries are limited.

Officials are working to clear the scene. Drivers should expect delayed traffic in the area.

