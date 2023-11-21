Montgomery women arrested in connection to several retail thefts in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three women are behind bars in connection to several shoplifting incidents in Opelika and charged with organized theft.

Opelika police say all the thefts happened on Nov. 17. The first investigation began at Ulta on Enterprise Drive, where security footage caught female suspects allegedly stealing multiple items before leaving the store in a white Chevy Tahoe.

The next theft occurred at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Nov. 20 The store manager told officers the suspects left in a red Nissan Altima and, while searching the area were made aware of another shoplifting happening at Best Buy on Tiger Town Parkway.

At the time authorities were responding to Best Buy, other officers were able to find the suspected vehicle and initiate a traffic stop that turned into a short pursuit, ending with three suspects being taken into custody.

Twenty-eight-year-old Chelsie Ann High, 31-year-old Tandreak Rache Pettus, and 27-year-old Dominque Shaqur McGhee, all from Montgomery, were charged with organized retail theft. High received an additional charge of felony attempting to elude.

All three women were also identified as the suspects in the Ulta theft.

The investigation is still ongoing, with additional charges pending at this time.

