Phenix City crash involving motorcycle leaves 19-year-old dead, others injured

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A crash between a motorcycle and car leaves a 19-year-old dead and others injured in Phenix City.

Russell County Coroner Arther Sumbry Jr. was called to a scene on Crosswinds Road at US Highway 431 AL 165 around 5:30 p.m.

He says the driver of the motorcycle, 19-year-old Bradley Hulett, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the driver of the car and their passenger sustained minor injuries.

Hulett’s body will be sent to Montgomery for an autopsy.

There is no word at this time for the cause of the accident.

