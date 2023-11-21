Rainy and breezy Tuesday; Isolated severe weather possible

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While we’re on Alert for the distinct possibility of a storm briefly turning strong to severe, most of the day will just be filled with off and on rain and wind.

The severe weather risk is low, but not zero Tuesday. Any severe weather should be very isolated. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy and breezy on this Tuesday. Rain has already been moving in since early this morning. Any potential storms would come between 10 PM and 6 PM ET. While severe weather can’t be ruled out given all the spin in the atmosphere, the overall risk is fairly low because there’s not a lot of energy to support storms for very long. However, if a storm can overcome the limitations, it may produce an isolated damaging wind gust or a brief tornado. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees all day.

Off and on rain is in the forecast Tuesday. But the best chance of a thunderstorm, maybe locally severe, will come during the late morning or afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

While the storms end by early evening, some showers will continue before fading overnight. Lows will be in the 50s early Wednesday.

Clouds and some sun Wednesday. Mostly dry other than a stray shower or two. Cooler and still breezy. Highs in the mid 50 north to near 60 degrees elsewhere.

After Tuesday's rain and storms, it dries out but doesn't clear out completely. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. The weather looks dry, but we’ll whip up some clouds again. More clouds than sun. Highs near 60 degrees after morning lows dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Dry with cool clouds on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Shoppers Friday could be greeted with a few showers. Back to dry weather this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

Cool and dry for the upcoming weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The cooler weather is sticking around, too. Temperatures will be near to below average through most of next week.

A system every few days will give us an occasional chance of showers. Otherwise, it stays on the cool to chilly side. (Source: WTVM Weather)

