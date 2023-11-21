Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey

A safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey. (Credit: CPSC, Getty Images, Los Alamos National Lab, TikTok, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Deep-fried turkey is a Thanksgiving classic for some people, and a safety video uses humor to help show how not to fry your bird.

The annual PSA reminds everyone this Thanksgiving to “cook the turkey, not your home.”

The video drives home the dangers of deep frying turkeys and combines two American favorites, explosions and turkey.

“This is the coolest thing that could kill me ever,” one viewer commented on the video.

Another commenter dubbed the safety video “turkenheimer,” a play on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the name of one of the creators of the atomic bomb.

A first-timer recorded his deep frying debut and posted it to TikTok, showing the moment he almost burned his hand.

If you are frying a turkey this year, remember to thaw and dry the turkey, do not overfill the pot with hot oil and fry away from structures like your home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash leaves exit ramp near JR Allen Parkway blocked
Vehicle crash leaves exit ramp near JR Allen Parkway blocked
Police do not cross
Death investigation underway on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
Phenix City crash involving motorcycle leaves 19-year-old dead, others injured
Father of Kamarie Holland to host birthday party to keep her memory alive
Father of Kamarie Holland to host birthday party to keep her memory alive
Chick-fil-A says goodbye to Peachtree Mall in Columbus

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Monday, Nov....
Police: 4 injured after man opens fire at Walmart in Ohio; shooter dead
FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
At least 1 person dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide
Pete Wright volunteers at Sentara RMH each week to keep people smiling.
Paralyzed hospital volunteer spreads cheer to patients and staff
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas