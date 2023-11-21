Thanksgiving Travel: What you should know if you’re flying with food

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re flying for Thanksgiving, you want to make sure you are prepared so you can have an easy and smooth boarding experience.

Before you can get to the gate where you will board the plane, you have to go through the Transportation Security Administration, also known as TSA, screening.

If you’re bringing food, you should know what the airlines consider liquid or solid to determine how to correctly pack and what to expect.

“I’m ready for the flight. I’m ready to get to Vegas. Vegas here we come,” Carolyn Hinton.

Hinton is heading to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to fly to Las Vegas to see her daughter for Thanksgiving.

She is one of the 3.6 million passengers expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you’re planning to bring food on the airplane, there are a few things to keep in mind.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, solid foods such as Turkey and Stuffing are good to go and can be carried in your carry-on bag which goes with you on the plane, but if you’re transporting a food item that can be poured, sprayed, or pumped.. such as cranberry sauce you will have to make sure it follows the liquid rules for carry-on’s.

If your item doesn’t meet the 311 rules, you must place the liquid in your checked bag which will be in the cargo hold under the plane.

Ykiisha Harris is flying to Miami this holiday season. She said she was nervous because it was her first time on a plane, but preparation was important.

“Make sure that you have all your itinerary in place. Make sure that your luggage is packed. Make sure you know what gate you got to get to, and just make sure that you keep your phone charged at all times,” she said,

You also want to make sure you check the weight of your bag and the guidelines for the airline you travel to because if you go over...

“You’re gonna have to pay,” said Hinton

It’s something Bill Freeman, who’s traveling to Dallas said he’s experienced first-hand during his travels.

“Yeah, we got an over-limit fee. Overweight fee, on a 3-day trip,” he said.

Whether you’re going to Atlanta or flying from the Columbus Airport, make sure you prepare and read up on the policies for your luggage like size and weight. Also, you should know which items you’re allowed and not allowed to bring on board your flight.

