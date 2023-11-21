Uptown Columbus prepares for Broadway holiday parade, tree lighting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is kicking off Christmas festivities next week!

Uptown Columbus is preparing for its annual Broadway holiday parade and tree lighting event on Friday December 1 at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a small Christmas parade, live holiday music - provided by local school bands and choirs, hot cocoa, the CSU Uptown Tree Trail, and the Christmas tree lighting by Mayor Skip Henderson at 7:00 p.m. sharp, and of course, Santa Claus.

The 1000 and 1100 blocks of downtown are closed to traffic. The streets will open back up at 9:00 p.m.

Live musical performances from the following schools will begin after the tree lighting:

Wynnton Arts Academy

Eagle Ridge Academy

Rainey McCullers School of the Arts

Mathews Elementary

Richards Middle

Spencer High School

Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus

