Uptown Columbus prepares for Broadway holiday parade, tree lighting

Uptown Columbus hosts annual parade and tree lighting event
Uptown Columbus hosts annual parade and tree lighting event
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is kicking off Christmas festivities next week!

Uptown Columbus is preparing for its annual Broadway holiday parade and tree lighting event on Friday December 1 at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a small Christmas parade, live holiday music - provided by local school bands and choirs, hot cocoa, the CSU Uptown Tree Trail, and the Christmas tree lighting by Mayor Skip Henderson at 7:00 p.m. sharp, and of course, Santa Claus.

The 1000 and 1100 blocks of downtown are closed to traffic. The streets will open back up at 9:00 p.m.

Live musical performances from the following schools will begin after the tree lighting:

  • Wynnton Arts Academy
  • Eagle Ridge Academy
  • Rainey McCullers School of the Arts
  • Mathews Elementary
  • Richards Middle
  • Spencer High School
  • Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus

