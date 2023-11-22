2 injured in shooting near Shell Gas Station on Macon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people have been injured in a shooting on Macon Road in Columbus. An investigation is underway, the police department says.

According to Columbus authorities, the shooting happened near the Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Macon and Flat Rock Road.

Police say the two people injured are in critical condition.

Details on what led to the incident and any arrests being made are unknown.

Stay with us as we learn more about this developing presence.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.