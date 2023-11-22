21-year-old man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting man in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting another man in Phenix City.

According to officials, the shooting happened on Gauntt Road around 5:55 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Blake Simons suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Simons was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.

At the scene, officers arrested 21-year-old Wyatt Dutton.

Dutton has been charged with attempted murder and was transported to the Russell County Jail.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

