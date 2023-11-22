21-year-old man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting man in Phenix City
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting another man in Phenix City.
According to officials, the shooting happened on Gauntt Road around 5:55 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Blake Simons suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Simons was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.
At the scene, officers arrested 21-year-old Wyatt Dutton.
Dutton has been charged with attempted murder and was transported to the Russell County Jail.
This is currently an ongoing investigation.
