6th Annual Operation Iron Ruck starts on November 22

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Every day, statistics show 22 veterans take their own lives IN THIS COUNTRY. 22 men and women who have selflessly served our country, feel as if there is no way to get help for what they’re going through. Operation Iron Ruck is an event through the Auburn Student Veterans Association.

Clay Buchanan is the Operation Iron Ruck Coordinator. He says they come along side veterans who are struggling and they raise money to bring awareness to the growing problem of veteran suicide.

“It’s a big impact on us all. I come back and do it every year for a reason. People that do this event, they don’t know that they need to do it themselves. They usually try to do it for somebody else, or just think it’s a cool event. But when you do it yourself, you realize that it’s something you needed yourself. Kind of deep down,” said Buchanan.

Each year, participants will carry a 22 pound Rucksack and will wear 22 nameless dog tags to symbolize and remember the 22 veterans who take their lives each day.

“So, the items that we will carry in our rucksacks are donatable items that have been donated from across the state of Alabama, that we will turn and donate to local veterans charities and also, homeless veterans shelters throughout the state of Alabama,” said Buchanan.

Drew Lufkin is a retired Army Ranger. He marches all 151 miles each year and says participating in this event is the best thing he’ll do all year.

“This event brings everybody together. It brings veterans together, because we all have that common goal. We’re trying to raise awareness and help in an epidemic that is veteran suicide. It brings everybody together, it brings people that aren’t veterans together it gets everybody involved,” said Lufkin.

