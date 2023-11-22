Columbus police locate missing person last seen in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, Robert Fritz has been located safe.

The Columbus Police Department Adult and Youth Service Unit is asking the public for assistance in locating 61-year-old Robert Raymond Fritz.

Officials say his family reported him to be in the Columbus area in 2020 and they believe him to be homeless.

Fritz is around 150 pounds and is 5′6. He is said to have hazel eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information on Fritz’s whereabouts, contact the CPD’s Adult and Youth Services Unit at (706)653-3449 or SGT Thomas Hill at (706)225-4345.

