Columbus Police locate missing person last seen near Curry Street
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, Oscar Woods has been located.
According to officials, 73-year-old Oscar Woods was last seen on Tuesday, November 1 driving a green KIA Soul with a GA tag (DV643I). They say it is unknown what Woods was last wearing.
If you have any information on Woods’ whereabouts, contact 911 or Detective K. Maymi at 706-225-4173 or Adult & Youth Services at 706-653-3449.
