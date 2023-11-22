Columbus Police locate missing person last seen near Curry Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, Oscar Woods has been located.

According to officials, 73-year-old Oscar Woods was last seen on Tuesday, November 1 driving a green KIA Soul with a GA tag (DV643I). They say it is unknown what Woods was last wearing.

Oscar Woods vehicle (Source: Columbus Police Department)

If you have any information on Woods’ whereabouts, contact 911 or Detective K. Maymi at 706-225-4173 or Adult & Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

