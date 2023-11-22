Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing person last seen in Columbus in 2020

Robert Raymond Fritz
Robert Raymond Fritz(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department Adult and Youth Service Unit is asking the public for assistance in locating 61-year-old Robert Raymond Fritz.

Officials say his family reported him to be in the Columbus area in 2020 and they believe him to be homeless.

If you have any information on Fritz’s whereabouts, contact the CPD’s Adult and Youth Services Unit at (706)653-3449 or SGT Thomas Hill at (706)225-4345.

