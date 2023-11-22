Davis Broadcasting Inc. gives over 300 turkeys to families at annual event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Everyone is not fortunate enough to buy a turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Davis Broadcasting Inc. joined other local organizations Tuesday for their annual turkey giveaway.

There were two opportunities for families to come out and get a turkey and side items - first at 10 a.m. at Phenix City Elementary School and then again at 2 p.m. at Frank Chester Recreation Center in Columbus.

Attendees got a cooking demonstration for good measure ahead of turkey day.

Pam Dixon with Praise 100.7 says it felt good to give back to the community and multiple families for the holiday.

“There a lot of families out there that are in need that don’t have what they need to have to have a complete meal - that way we are stepping in to making sure they have that complete meal that they need,” said Pam Dixon.

This is their 18th year giving out turkeys and this year, they gave out more than 300 turkeys and sides.

