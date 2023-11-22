Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Davis Broadcasting Inc. gives over 300 turkeys to families at annual event

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Everyone is not fortunate enough to buy a turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Davis Broadcasting Inc. joined other local organizations Tuesday for their annual turkey giveaway.

There were two opportunities for families to come out and get a turkey and side items - first at 10 a.m. at Phenix City Elementary School and then again at 2 p.m. at Frank Chester Recreation Center in Columbus.

Attendees got a cooking demonstration for good measure ahead of turkey day.

Pam Dixon with Praise 100.7 says it felt good to give back to the community and multiple families for the holiday.

“There a lot of families out there that are in need that don’t have what they need to have to have a complete meal - that way we are stepping in to making sure they have that complete meal that they need,” said Pam Dixon.

This is their 18th year giving out turkeys and this year, they gave out more than 300 turkeys and sides.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to our news crews, police and other officials can be seen near the Shell Gas Station...
One person killed in Macon Rd. shooting, another in critical condition in Columbus
Accident on I-185 N in Columbus near exit 6
I-185 highway accidents causing delayed traffic in Columbus
Phenix City crash involving motorcycle leaves 19-year-old dead, others injured
Structure fire on Valleybrook Road
Fire department working to tame flames on Valleybrook Rd. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen Nov. 16
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen Nov. 16

Latest News

Tips to stay safe while cooking for holidays
Davis Broadcasting Inc. hosts turkey giveaway event
Davis Broadcasting Inc. hosts turkey giveaway event
21-year-old man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting man in Phenix City
21-year-old man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting man in Phenix City
One person injured in shooting near Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
One person injured in shooting near Cusseta Rd. in Columbus