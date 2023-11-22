Drier Weather and Cooler Temperatures on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, across the Valley, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out especially in the evening and early night timeframe with temperatures expected to drop to the low-50s. Following the passage of the cold front, cooler temperatures and drier conditions are expected across the Valley.

Next 3 Days (WTVM Weather)

Wednesday calls for partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the low-60s; a stray shower can’t be ruled out, but overall, a much drier day and better day if you are planning on travelling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. As for Thanksgiving, chilly temperatures to start the morning in the upper-30s to low-40s before warming to near 60 degrees with partly sunny skies. A slim chance of rain returns to the Valley for Friday with isolated showers in the morning, but overall, partly sunny skies for the majority of the day. Heading into this big rivalry football weekend, dry conditions look to stick around with a bit more sunshine, than Wednesday through Friday, and seasonable afternoon temperatures.

Weekend Preview (WTVM Weather)

The cooler temperatures will be reinforced by a cold front moving through the Valley on Monday leaving behind temperatures in the upper-50s next Tuesday and Wednesday. If you are planning on travelling tomorrow, be safe and have a good Thanksgiving!

