Dry Weather for Thanksgiving Plans!

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanks to the cold front that moved through the Valley yesterday we have been left with much cooler, drier, and less humid conditions. Waking up Thanksgiving morning, temperatures will be nice and chilly in the upper-30s to near 40 degrees and staying cool throughout the day with the afternoon high near 60 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day Planner
Thanksgiving Day Planner(WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with dry conditions are on tap as well, making for better conditions if you do end of frying a turkey outside. A stray shower in the overnight hours Thursday night into Friday morning is expected but nothing to ruin those black Friday shopping plans.

Black Friday Forecast
Black Friday Forecast(WTVM Weather)

Temperatures look to remain seasonable Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with morning lows in the low- to mid-40s and afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s. It’s also rivalry weekend for college football and conditions look dry whether your headed to Atlanta for the Georgia v. Georgia Tech game or Auburn for the Iron Bowl.

Iron Bowl Forecast
Iron Bowl Forecast(WTVM Weather)

Looking ahead towards the new work week these cooler temperatures and drier conditions look to stick around the Valley with morning low temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s and afternoon high temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s. Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

