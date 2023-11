COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is working to put out an east Columbus structure fire.

The flames can be seen happening in the 5900 block of Valleybrook Road.

Structure fire on Valleybrook Road (Source: WTVM)

Structure fire on Valleybrook Road (Source: WTVM)

Information on the cause of the fire and any injuries reported are limited at this time.

Stay with us a we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.