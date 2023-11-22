Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Fox in DogWood Terrace, Ellerslie Park Area in Harris County tests positive for rabies

Georgia Department of Public Health logo
Georgia Department of Public Health logo(Source: Georgia Department of Public Health)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health tested a fox in Harris County on November 21, and the test revealed a positive for rabies.

Officials ask that residents of the area be strongly advised to take the following precautions:

  • Do not pick up or handle any stray or wild animals.
  • Report any animal bites and/or scratches to the Harris County Health Department.
  • Contact Harris County Animal Control to report any animals that are behaving strangely or aggressively.
  • If your pet or livestock is behaving strangely or is injured, contact your local veterinarian immediately.
  • Teach children about the dangers of stray and wild animals.
  • Have all pets vaccinated for rabies.
  • If you are bitten or scratched by any animal:
  • 1. Wash and rinse the wound thoroughly for several minutes.
  • 2. Apply a disinfectant.
  • 3. Seek medical attention immediately.
  • 4. Report the bite/scratch to the Harris County Health Department

You can contact the Harris County Health Department/Environmental Health Office at 833-337-1749.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to our news crews, police and other officials can be seen near the Shell Gas Station...
One person killed in Macon Rd. shooting, another in critical condition in Columbus
Phenix City crash involving motorcycle leaves 19-year-old dead, others injured
Accident on I-185 N in Columbus near exit 6
I-185 highway accidents causing delayed traffic in Columbus
Structure fire on Valleybrook Road
Fire department working to tame flames on Valleybrook Rd. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen Nov. 16
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen Nov. 16

Latest News

Car crash in Opelika
Head-on collision near Frederick Rd in Opelika leaves traffic blocked
Robert Raymond Fritz
Columbus police continue searching for missing person last seen in 2020
The Goetchius House revamped into new restaurant
Revamped Goetchius House in Columbus reopening with help of filmmaker
In this collection of photographs from the National Archives Catalog, Rosalynn Carter is shown...
Want to learn how to make some of Rosalynn Carter’s favorite recipes? Here’s how.