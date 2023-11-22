Fox in DogWood Terrace, Ellerslie Park Area in Harris County tests positive for rabies

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health tested a fox in Harris County on November 21, and the test revealed a positive for rabies.

Officials ask that residents of the area be strongly advised to take the following precautions:

Do not pick up or handle any stray or wild animals.

Report any animal bites and/or scratches to the Harris County Health Department.

Contact Harris County Animal Control to report any animals that are behaving strangely or aggressively.

If your pet or livestock is behaving strangely or is injured, contact your local veterinarian immediately.

Teach children about the dangers of stray and wild animals.

Have all pets vaccinated for rabies.

If you are bitten or scratched by any animal:

1. Wash and rinse the wound thoroughly for several minutes.

2. Apply a disinfectant.

3. Seek medical attention immediately.

4. Report the bite/scratch to the Harris County Health Department

You can contact the Harris County Health Department/Environmental Health Office at 833-337-1749.

