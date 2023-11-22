Fox in DogWood Terrace, Ellerslie Park Area in Harris County tests positive for rabies
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health tested a fox in Harris County on November 21, and the test revealed a positive for rabies.
Officials ask that residents of the area be strongly advised to take the following precautions:
- Do not pick up or handle any stray or wild animals.
- Report any animal bites and/or scratches to the Harris County Health Department.
- Contact Harris County Animal Control to report any animals that are behaving strangely or aggressively.
- If your pet or livestock is behaving strangely or is injured, contact your local veterinarian immediately.
- Teach children about the dangers of stray and wild animals.
- Have all pets vaccinated for rabies.
- If you are bitten or scratched by any animal:
- 1. Wash and rinse the wound thoroughly for several minutes.
- 2. Apply a disinfectant.
- 3. Seek medical attention immediately.
- 4. Report the bite/scratch to the Harris County Health Department
You can contact the Harris County Health Department/Environmental Health Office at 833-337-1749.
