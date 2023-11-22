Revamped Goetchius House in Columbus reopening with help of filmmaker

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the oldest antebellum houses in Columbus has been re-imagined.

And a well-known filmmaker, who’s also known for ice cream, is part of the re-opening event.

After major renovations, owners of The Goetchius House, built in 1839, say they will again welcome guests for “immersive culinary and cultural experiences” next month. That includes fine dining, a bakery and espresso café, outdoor activities, and ice cream parlor.

Those sweet treats will come from Leopold’s Ice Cream, a Savannah-based parlor filled with movie memorabilia. Owner Stratton Leopold, an actor and director who has produced more than 60 films including Mission Impossible 3, tells us what he’s looking forward to.

“We’re looking forward to people smiling. Smiling faces which when they come in this building they’ll be pre-disposed to enjoy it anyway,” said Stratton Leopold, film director and owner of Leopold’s Ice Cream. “So this will be like the cherry on top that’s what we like to do. I’m sure all of Columbus can’t wait to start coming here - I tell you what, it’s going to be a phenomenal place to come visit, come enjoy dinner, come have events here... It’s going to be great.”

Over four decades, this house in Columbus was a place for prom dances, graduations, weddings, birthday parties.

After being closed for years, the owners hope it will enrich the community in new ways.

