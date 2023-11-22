Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Harris County set to host Jefferson in GHSA 5A quarterfinals

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Tigers are hosting a quarterfinal football game on Friday night. What a season it’s been for the 11-win Tigers, who finished with two wins last season. Harris County will host undefeated Jefferson this week in what will be the Tigers’ toughest test of the season so far.

“We just gotta keep being who we are,” said second-year Harris County head coach Tommy Watson.

Jefferson is led on defense by Sammy Brown, a five-star linebacker with offers from Alabama and Auburn, among many other schools. The Dragons haven’t played in a one-score game since Sep. 22 vs. Clarke Central.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will have coverage of the Tigers from Hamilton at 11/10c on Friday night and later on WTVM.com.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phenix City crash involving motorcycle leaves 19-year-old dead, others injured
Vehicle crash leaves exit ramp near JR Allen Parkway blocked
Vehicle crash leaves exit ramp near JR Allen Parkway blocked
Police do not cross
Death investigation underway on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
Father of Kamarie Holland to host birthday party to keep her memory alive
Father of Kamarie Holland to host birthday party to keep her memory alive
Accident on I-185 N in Columbus near exit 6
I-185 highway accidents causing delayed traffic in Columbus

Latest News

Pacelli flag football wins back-to-back titles
Pacelli flag football wins back-to-back GIAA championships
Pacelli flag wins back-to-back titles
Assistant coach reassigned after fight involving another coach, Carver football players
Harris County vs Ola (November 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: November 16-17 playoffs