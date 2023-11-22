Harris County set to host Jefferson in GHSA 5A quarterfinals

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Tigers are hosting a quarterfinal football game on Friday night. What a season it’s been for the 11-win Tigers, who finished with two wins last season. Harris County will host undefeated Jefferson this week in what will be the Tigers’ toughest test of the season so far.

“We just gotta keep being who we are,” said second-year Harris County head coach Tommy Watson.

Jefferson is led on defense by Sammy Brown, a five-star linebacker with offers from Alabama and Auburn, among many other schools. The Dragons haven’t played in a one-score game since Sep. 22 vs. Clarke Central.

