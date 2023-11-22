Business Break
Head-on collision near Frederick Rd in Opelika leaves traffic blocked

Car crash in Opelika
Car crash in Opelika(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - According to our crews, a head-on collision on Frederick Road near the Lee County Justice Center has left traffic blocked on the roadway.

The Opelika Fire Department and police are scene.

The condition of the individuals involved is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

