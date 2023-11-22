Head-on collision near Frederick Rd in Opelika leaves traffic blocked
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - According to our crews, a head-on collision on Frederick Road near the Lee County Justice Center has left traffic blocked on the roadway.
The Opelika Fire Department and police are scene.
The condition of the individuals involved is unknown at this time.
