Kia AutoSport of Columbus holds 4th annual Night of Lights

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kia AutoSport of Columbus is officially in the holiday spirit. They kicked off the season with their 4th annual Night of Lights - benefitting the Salvation Army.

This year’s theme - The Nutcracker. The magical event happened on Monday night on Whittlesey Boulevard.

The lights weren’t the only stars of the show, some special guests were in attendance like Miss Georgia, Carver High School Marching Band, and the Columbus Ballet.

Food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and of course pictures with Santa added to the holiday joy.

