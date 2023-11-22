Business Break
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Lee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen - 14-year-old Gloria Lopez-Lopez
Lee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen - 14-year-old Gloria Lopez-Lopez(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Opelika teen.

14-year-old Gloria Lopez-Lopez was reported as missing on November 20.

She was last seen in the late evening hours on November 19 in the 1000 Block of Lee Road 100 in Opelika.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

