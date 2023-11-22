Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Serenity Shuman was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on November 21 in the area of Highway 51 near Lee Rd. 114.

Shuman was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and a black hoodie. Officials say she is 5′5″ and approximately 150 pounds.

If you have any information, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or dial 911.

