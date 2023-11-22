Next several days dressed with clouds, sun and cooler temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No “fowl” weather is in the forecast through Thanksgiving and beyond, but it will be getting cooler and staying cool.

More clouds than sun for your Wednesday. A breezy and cooler day with only a slight chance of a shower, especially during the first half of the day. We stay in the 50s most of the day; a few spots may hit 60 degrees during the afternoon..

Partly cloudy and colder tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s outside of Columbus with a better chance of low 40s the closer you are to the urban areas early Thursday.

Thanksgiving Day will be stuffed with sun and a few clouds at first followed by more “cool-whipped” clouds during the afternoon. Dry with lighter winds. Highs near 60 degrees.

A few isolated showers are possible late Thursday night into part of Friday in addition to your leftovers. However, it shouldn’t spoil your shopping plans.

Dry this weekend with a slow increase in clouds. Partly cloudy overall. 60s during the afternoons with 40s early in the morning.

Another cold front is forecast to swing through late Sunday night. While there is another slim chance of rain, it will bring in even cooler air. Highs could be in the 50s much of next week with lows in the 30s!

