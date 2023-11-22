Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Next several days dressed with clouds, sun and cooler temperatures

Tyler’s forecast
Drying out for the next several days! Get your cool turkey forecast.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No “fowl” weather is in the forecast through Thanksgiving and beyond, but it will be getting cooler and staying cool.

Cool and breezy Wednesday with a little more sun trying to mix in toward late week.
Cool and breezy Wednesday with a little more sun trying to mix in toward late week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds than sun for your Wednesday. A breezy and cooler day with only a slight chance of a shower, especially during the first half of the day. We stay in the 50s most of the day; a few spots may hit 60 degrees during the afternoon..

More clouds than sun Wednesday. Cooler and breezy!
More clouds than sun Wednesday. Cooler and breezy!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy and colder tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s outside of Columbus with a better chance of low 40s the closer you are to the urban areas early Thursday.

Thanksgiving Day will be stuffed with sun and a few clouds at first followed by more “cool-whipped” clouds during the afternoon. Dry with lighter winds. Highs near 60 degrees.

Chilly to start off Thanksgiving with a cool and cloudier afternoon.
Chilly to start off Thanksgiving with a cool and cloudier afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A few isolated showers are possible late Thursday night into part of Friday in addition to your leftovers. However, it shouldn’t spoil your shopping plans.

The deals may be hot Friday but the weather looks cool.
The deals may be hot Friday but the weather looks cool.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Dry this weekend with a slow increase in clouds. Partly cloudy overall. 60s during the afternoons with 40s early in the morning.

Dry and cool over the weekend.
Dry and cool over the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Another cold front is forecast to swing through late Sunday night. While there is another slim chance of rain, it will bring in even cooler air. Highs could be in the 50s much of next week with lows in the 30s!

Not much rain, but clouds, sun perhaps a few occasional showers from time to time as cooler...
Not much rain, but clouds, sun perhaps a few occasional showers from time to time as cooler weather settles into the region.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to our news crews, police and other officials can be seen near the Shell Gas Station...
One person killed in Macon Rd. shooting, another in critical condition in Columbus
Accident on I-185 N in Columbus near exit 6
I-185 highway accidents causing delayed traffic in Columbus
Phenix City crash involving motorcycle leaves 19-year-old dead, others injured
Structure fire on Valleybrook Road
Fire department working to tame flames on Valleybrook Rd. in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen Nov. 16
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen Nov. 16

Latest News

Drying out for the next several days! Get your cool turkey forecast.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Arianna's Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Arianna's Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Next 3 Days
Drier Weather and Cooler Temperatures on the Horizon
There is still a very low, but not zero, risk of severe weather Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update