One person injured in shooting near Cusseta Rd. in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the area of Cusseta Road and 25th Avenue.

They say one person is injured - however, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

