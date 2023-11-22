One person injured in shooting near Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
According to officials, the shooting happened in the area of Cusseta Road and 25th Avenue.
They say one person is injured - however, the extent of their injuries is unknown.
