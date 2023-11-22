Business Break
One person killed in Macon Rd. shooting, another in critical condition in Columbus

According to our news crews, police and other officials can be seen near the Shell Gas Station...
According to our news crews, police and other officials can be seen near the Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Flat Rock and Macon Road.(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting turned homicide investigation continues as one of two victims dies in Columbus, police confirm.

According to Columbus authorities, the shooting happened near the Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Macon and Flat Rock Road.

Police say one of the two victims in critical condition has died as a result of their injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Details on what led to the incident and any arrests being made are also unknown.

Stay with us as we learn more about this developing presence.

