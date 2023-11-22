Tips to keep your home warm and safe during the colder months

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the cold months, many people may need something extra to keep warm. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an estimated 25,000 residential fires are associated with the use of space heaters every year. Division Chief John Shull with the Columbus Fire Department has reason to believe last night’s fire on Valleybrook Road could have possibly been caused by a portable heater.

“We get some around this time of the year again. It’s usually because that 3-foot area right has been encroached upon and so we need to really make sure that that area is just there’s nothing around there that could catch on fire,” said Shull.

Shull says it’s important to also have modern portable heaters.

“We don’t want those old heaters, and I don’t see too many of them, but every now and then I’ll see one with the blue flames coming out of it you know that’s not something that we want that’s not a very safe heater if you are going to use a portable heater don’t use ext cords,” said Shull.

With the cold winter months approaching, Shull says it’s important to make sure you are using your portable heater correctly.

“And if you run your electrical cord from your heater, make sure it’s not under rugs or under carpet and I always say when you’re using portable heaters imagine it you have a three-foot radius around your heater where nothing goes,” said Shull.

Shull says it’s also a great time to check your smoke alarms and change the batteries.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.