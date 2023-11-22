Uptown Columbus set to participate in GivingTuesday event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is set to participate in GivingTuesday on November 28.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world.

Some of the events that Uptown Columbus is set to host in preparation for GivingTuesday are as follows:

Friday Night Concerts, Food Truck Festivals, Riverfest, and more.

“Uptown Columbus’ mission is to maintain a flourishing and diverse Uptown while ensuring the space is clean, safe, and attractive for the community to gather,” said Hannah Patchin, Event Coordinator. “In order to meet this mission, we are partnering with GivingTuesday to help raise funds so we can continue serving and connecting the community.”

