2023 Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours
Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Stores and malls are preparing for the holiday shopping season to kick off on Black Friday.
Here are the hours for some stores and malls in Montgomery and surrounding areas for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday:
EastChase
- All stores are closed on Thanksgiving
- Target - Friday – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kohl’s - Friday – 5 a.m. to midnight
- Best Buy - Friday – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Eastdale Mall
- All stores and the mall will be closed on Thanksgiving
- JC Penney – Friday – Will open at 5 a.m.
- At Home and Bath & Body Works – Friday – Will open at 6 a.m.
- Belk and all other stores – Friday – Will open at 7 a.m.
Montgomery Walmarts
- Closed Thursday
- Friday – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Auburn Mall
- Click here for holiday hours
Prattville Target
- Closed Thursday
- Friday – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Greenville Walmart
- Closed Thursday
- Friday – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Andalusia Walmart
- Closed Thursday
- Friday – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Troy Walmart
- Closed Thursday
- Friday – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.