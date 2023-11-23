Business Break
2023 Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours

Stores and malls are preparing for the holiday shopping season to kick off on Black Friday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Stores and malls are preparing for the holiday shopping season to kick off on Black Friday.

Here are the hours for some stores and malls in Montgomery and surrounding areas for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday:

EastChase

  • All stores are closed on Thanksgiving
  • Target - Friday – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Kohl’s - Friday – 5 a.m. to midnight
  • Best Buy - Friday – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Eastdale Mall

  • All stores and the mall will be closed on Thanksgiving
  • JC Penney – Friday – Will open at 5 a.m.
  • At Home and Bath & Body Works – Friday – Will open at 6 a.m.
  • Belk and all other stores – Friday – Will open at 7 a.m.

Montgomery Walmarts

  • Closed Thursday
  • Friday – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Auburn Mall

Prattville Target

  • Closed Thursday
  • Friday – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Greenville Walmart

  • Closed Thursday
  • Friday – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Andalusia Walmart

  • Closed Thursday
  • Friday – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Troy Walmart

  • Closed Thursday
  • Friday – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

